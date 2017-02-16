The NWS surveyed area where tornado hit in Conway

Steve Pfaff (left) and Sandy LaCorte look around at the damage caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist. They surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66.
Randy Webster looks around a mobile home that was shifted off it's foundation caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday began at Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66.
Steve Pfaff looks around at the damage caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He and Sandy LaCorte, NWS meteorologist, surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66.
A storage building is overturned caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Steve Pfaff and Sandy LaCorte surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist.
Trees are down and buildings damaged caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Steve Pfaff and Sandy LaCorte surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist.
Buildings are damaged caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Steve Pfaff and Sandy LaCorte surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist.
Trees are snapped off caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Steve Pfaff and Sandy LaCorte surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist.
Trees are snapped off caused by an EF 2 tornado off Adrian Highway on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Steve Pfaff and Sandy LaCorte surveyed the five-mile path the tornado took on Wednesday. Pfaff said the beginning point is Booth's Christmas Tree Farm off Adrian Highway and Chow Lane. It travelled north parallel to S.C. 22 and ended just past Highway 66. Pfaff is the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service. LaCorte is an NWS meteorologist.
