Conway police searching for subject involved in attempted murder

Conway police are searching for a man involved in an attempted murder that occurred near the Waterway Crossing Apartments on Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Police responded on Feb. 15 to a gunshot victim at the Conway Medical Center Emergency Room, after a man came in with a gunshot would to his left shoulder, according to the report.
According to the report, the victim is on home detention and needed to get home before curfew. On his way home the victim recognized a subject, ‘Tim,’ whom he knows from prison.
The two pulled over at the side of the road to socialize. While there, the victim became nervous about the darkness and remoteness of the area, and suggested that they leave.
According to the report, the victim then noticed an unknown subject approaching them and the sound of a loud bang. The victim got into his vehicle and drove away from the subject.
While driving home, the victim realized that he had been shot in his left shoulder.
The victim had his sister drive him to the Conway ER where he is awake and alert.
The victim was unable to provide any leads on the identity of the subject, and police were unable to locate a crime scene.
