Club There will throw a final party in its superblock spot

Club There, a downtown business that unsuccessfully fought against late-night restrictions on some bars and clubs in Myrtle Beach, will hold a farewell party Friday at 11 p.m.
The club announced the event on Facebook.This weekend could be the last for Club There at 516 8th Ave N, a space it has occupied for 10 years. Victor Tataru, an owner of the club, said he’s hoping to move it into a new spot elsewhere in Myrtle Beach.
Tataru said city restrictions on closing times, instituted after a late-night shooting in November, made the business model of the club unsustainable. Club There partners with other clubs across the city to send partiers their way late at night., and it would often not open its doors until 1:30 a.m.
“If we can’t [stay open after] 2 a.m., then we’re just losing money in that location,” Tataru said.
Club There sits on the superblock, the downtown neighborhood that was the site of the Nov. 5 shooting that left five injured in Pure Ultra Club, which has since closed. After that shooting, city council took action to stop any business there from operating between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
At the time, Councilman Randal Wallace said he was concerned with the move because Club There would be affected, despite maintaining a safe environment.
“I hate to pass any serious law that basically screws one guy in the whole community,” Wallace said at the December meeting.
The club leaves the superblock as the city has announced plans to redevelop at least part of it into a library and children’s museum.
City officials have not said they will buy properties on the side of the block where Club There sits, however, and Tataru said that he did not believe his landlord had been approached to sell. A total of six lots have sold for $1.76 million so far, according to Horry County land records.
Wherever Club There moves next, Tataru said he will probably adjust its schedule earlier.
“What if we open just an after-hours spot and then six months down the road they just come up with a new law that says ‘okay, we’re gonna close all the bars at 2 a.m.’?” Tataru said. “You can never know, you can never tell.”
