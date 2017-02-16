National Weather Service surveys tornado damage: ‘lot of lucky folks out here’

CONWAY— A rare February tornado with wind speeds reaching112 mph tore through five miles of back-country roads here Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the damage.
The category EF2 tornado, which means wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph, touched down just west of Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm at 5198 Adrian Highway.
The funnel cut a five-mile swath along the highway damaging homes, destroying trees and downing power lines all the way to the intersection of Gause Road and Savannah Lane.
“I think it was definitely a tornado,” said Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Although damage continued along Highway 1124, Pfaff said that appeared to result from thunderstorm winds. No injuries were reported.
“It could have been terrible,” Pfaff said after surveying all of the damage Thursday, including the property of Jane Cannon whose house was torn open by the storm, exposing the room she fled to escape harm.
“I started praying, and God got me through it,” Cannon said, as federal and local officials surveyed the damage.
“Because if it had come through the whole house, I probably would have been killed,” Cannon said. “So, I give all the credit to God, that’s all I can do.”
Pfaff said the damage to Cannon’s home was likely compounded by the flying debris off a nearby barn. The winds were raging at well over 100 miles an hour on Cannon’s street corner, which was the rear flank of the tornado.
Neither Cannon nor any residents in the storm’s path had any warning beyond the thundering wind that a tornado was bearing down on them.
Pfaff said the National Weather Service did not issue a warning, because the tornado formed so quickly.
Forecasters are typically able to give residents at least 12 minutes warning of a tornado approaching.
The information he gathered in Conway will be used to help forecasters in the future to predict tornadoes.
Tornadoes are more likely to strike South Carolina in the late summer season when tropical storms develop, but tornado season begins in March.
As to this rare February tornado, Pfaff said, “It's not common, but not unheard of.”
Down the street from Cannon, Michelle Morgan and her family were trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after the tornado lifted their trailer off the foundation and broke nearly everything inside.
Morgan wasn’t surprised to learn that the damage was caused by a tornado.
“It’s just crazy, and it’s sad,” she said, because they don’t have insurance to fix the damage.
Folks living in the mobile homes were fortunate, Pfaff said. The tornado blew right alongside one, which didn’t flip because it was securely anchored.
The roof was nearly blown off and the trailer shoved off the foundation from the rear, while the front of the trailer was smattered with mud from the spinning funnel cloud.
“There’s a lot of lucky folks out here,” Pfaff said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
