Conway man plotted to attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof,’ FBI says

A Conway man who authorities believe has ties to a white supremacy group was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to purchase a gun from an undercover FBI agent in Myrtle Beach last month.
Police said Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, of Conway is being charged in connection with felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, according to court documents.
McDowell allegedly wanted to plan an attack in “the spirit of Dylann Roof,” an affidavit states.
A S.C. Law Enforcement Division background check on McDowell indicates he received a suspended sentence and was put on probation in 2009 after a felony third degree burglary charge and a misdemeanor charge of attempted burglary. The report also said he served 18 months in prison starting at the end of 2011 on a felony second degree burglary charge. In 2013, he pled guilty and spent 30 days in jail for misdemeanor third degree assault and battery.
