Was that a tornado? NWS officials say yes

National Weather Service officials surveying the damage from a severe storm that struck Wednesday confirm it was a tornado that severely damaged several homes along Adrian Highway.
The tornado struck touched initially touched down on Adrian Highway just west of the tree farm and moved sporadically along five miles of the road to S.C. Highway 66.
“I think it was definitely a tornado,” said Steven Pfaff, NWS meteorologist.
The initial survey shows it hit at least 112 mph, or could be categorized as an EF2 tornado, which has wind speeds between 111-135 mph.
