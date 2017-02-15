Horry school board wants to be No. 1 in pay; it’s No. 63 in graduation rates

The Horry County Schools Board of Education members plan to vote on linking their pay to county council, which would make them the highest-paid school board in the state at $15,966 per year.
Some members argue that their work and county council work are similar, thus pay should be similar. But, would the board’s pay reflect academic performance?
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton says the district measures success through a number of different factors including the ACT test, SCREADY and SCPASS tests, graduations rates and growth.
The Sun News did an analysis of the top 10 districts in the state based on graduation rates and ACT scores and compared the pay of every school board. There is very little, if any, correlation.
Top 10 district graduation rates, board pay
With 43,101 students in 2016, Horry County is the third-largest district in the state. However, it’s ranked 63 and out 81 districts with a graduation rate at 80.51 percent, according to a South Carolina Department of Education datasheet for overall graduation rates. The statewide average is 82.6 percent, and the data used for these graduation rates includes charter schools.
None of the schools that made the top 10 have more than 17,000 students, according to the SCDOE’s 2016 report card. However, Greenville (76,153 students) and Charleston (48,147 students) both performed better than Horry with 87.51 and 83.02 graduation rates, respectively.
1. Darlington: 94.54 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $7,000 per year.
2. York 4 / Fort Mill: 94.01 percent graduation rate. Board pay: None.
3. Barnwell / Williston 29: 93.75 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $1,200 per year.
4. Anderson 1: 93.06 percent graduation rate. Board pay: None.
5. Calhoun: 91.89 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $100 per meeting
6. Lee: 91.27 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $3,600 per year.
7. Spartanburg 1: 91.15 percent graduation rate. Board pay: None.
8. Lexington/Richland 5: 90.33 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $9,600 per year.
9. York 1: 90.23 percent graduation rate. Board pay: None.
10. Georgetown: 90.23 percent graduation rate. Board pay: $6,719 per year.
Top 10 district ACT scores, board pay
Horry County students have the 13th highest average ACT composite score in the state, at 18.6. The state average is 18.2 and the maximum score possible is 36.
1. York 4: 21.6. Board pay: None.
2. Lexington/Richland 5: 20.5. Board pay: $9,600 per year.
3. York 2 / Clover: 19.9. Board pay: None.
4. Lexington 1: 19.6. Board pay: None.
5. Charleston: 19.5. Board pay: $25 per meeting.
6. Greenville: 19.3. Board pay: $10,749 per year.
7. Anderson 1: 19.2. Board pay: None.
8. Dorchester 2: 19.2. Board pay: $1,200 per year.
9. Anderson 4: 18.9. Board pay: None.
10. Pickens: 18.9. Board pay: $3,000 per year.
Data for the lists are sourced from the South Carolina Department of Education 2016 state report cards and the latest South Carolina School Boards Association board pay data from August 2016.
School district
Graduation rate
Darlington
94.54
York 4
94.01
Barnwell 29
93.75
Anderson 1
93.06
Calhoun
91.89
Lee
91.27
Spartanburg 1
91.15
Lexington/Richland 5
90.33
Georgetown
90.23
York 1
90.23
York 2
90.15
Fairfield
89.89
Lexington 3
89.68
Spartanburg 6
89.67
Spartanburg 4
89.37
Anderson 3
89.31
Chesterfield
89.29
Lexington 1
88.63
Aiken
88.6
Lexington 2
87.95
Anderson 4
87.94
Dorchester 2
87.82
Dillon 4
87.72
Greenville
87.51
Dillon 3
87.5
Florence 5
87.16
Richland 2
87.1
Anderson 2
86.71
Mccormick
86.15
Dorchester 4
85.8
Spartanburg 5
85.69
Spartanburg 7
85.68
Spartanburg 2
85.39
Bamberg 2
85.19
Colleton
85.19
Williamsburg
85.14
Barnwell 19
85.11
Laurens 55
84.53
Florence 1
84.37
Newberry
84.28
Oconee
84.1
Abbeville
83.94
Bamberg 1
83.7
Pickens
83.45
Beaufort
83.39
Kershaw
83.14
Sumter
83.1
Charleston
83.02
Orangeburg 5
83
Greenwood 52
82.88
York 3
82.86
Edgefield
82.84
Spartanburg 3
82.43
Marlboro
82.41
Saluda
81.93
Greenwood 50
81.87
Berkeley
81.72
Chester
81.69
Clarendon 1
81.63
Lancaster
81.35
Marion 10
81.09
Anderson 5
80.7
Horry
80.51
Jasper
80.39
Hampton1
80.23
Clarendon 3
80
Cherokee
79.87
Barnwell 45
79.79
Laurens 56
79.64
Allendale
78.65
Orangeburg 3
78.49
Richland 1
78.3
Organgeburg 4
77.85
Greenwood 51
77.33
Hampton 2
77.27
Florence 3
76.28
Clarendon 2
76.15
Lexington 4
75
Union
72.96
Florence 2
71.25
Florence 4
59.38
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments