Socastee man convicted of murder of Myrtle Beach man after alleged affair

Keith Sheldon Levan, of Socastee, was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Levan, 41 years old, was found guilty for the murder of Barry Selmon, 50 years old, of Myrtle Beach on Feb. 21, 2015.
The murder allegedly arose out of an affair between Selman and Levan’s wife Penny Hubbard. After Levan found out of the alleged affair, he left his house in Hubbard’s Lexus with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol and a hatchet, according the to press release.
Levan drove toward the hhgregg department store in Myrtle Beach where Selmon was waiting in his own vehicle.
According to surveillance footage outside of the store, Selmon followed the Lexus to the back the back side of the department store.
Before Selmon could put his vehicle in park, Levan shot his AR-15 about seven times, hitting Selmon once and his vehicle several times.
Responding Myrtle Beach police officers found Selmon dead in his vehicle around 5 a.m. from a single gunshot would to the back of his head.
According to the press release, Levan declared himself a “hero’s hero” to the jury.
Levan’s trial began on Feb. 13. Levan is sentenced to serve 40 years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
