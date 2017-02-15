Possible tornado strikes Conway and Loris, hundreds without power

Emergency officials are responding to reports of downed trees blocking roads and roof damage in the Conway and Loris area after strong winds moved through Horry County ahead of a rain storm Wednesday.
No tornado warnings were issued from the National Weather Service, however the agency is sending investigators into the area to determine whether the strong wind gusts were in fact tornadoes.
Brian Van Aernem of the Horry County Fire Department confirmed that damage was reported in the area from Allsbrook through Red Bluff near Conway, and heading north on Highway 905.
Downed trees, power lines and structural damage is also reported on Hucks Road, and a barn was damaged on Adrian Highway.
There are no reports of injuries.
It appears officials have closed parts of Adrian Highway from Sabrina Lane to Highway 19, and power lines were knocked down on Highway 1124 near Loris.
Several power trucks for Horry Electric Cooperative are in the impacted areas where numerous outages left more than 1,000 without power.
Horry Electric Cooperative reports they have received 265 calls in the last hour.
Electric provider Santee Cooper reported 25 customers without power in the Carolina Forest area, less than five near Little River and more than 40 north of Conway. The company estimated in its storm center that power would be restored between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Steve Pfaff, NWS meteorologist in Wilmington, said they have received unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes in the Longwood and Shallotte areas.
"We're gonna send a team out tomorrow morning to see if there was in fact a tornado or not," Pfaff said.
"The bulk of the severe weather has moved out of the area. There's still parts of South Carolina, Moncks Corner and whatnot, that people should be aware of," Pfaff said.
"If people do encounter any damage, just be aware there could be downed power lines and areas where it may be unsafe," Pfaff said.
The Sun News has a news crew at the way to the scene, check back for updates.
Reporters Chloe Johnson, Christian Boschult, Emily Weaver, and Elizabeth Townsend contributed to this report.
