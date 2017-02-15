Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

A motorcyclist operating a 2016 Kawasaki died on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a 2007 Tahoe sports utility vehicle Tuesday night.
The deadly crash happened about 7 p.m. on Woodland Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The SUV was traveling west on Woodland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn in to a private drive. The operator of the motorcycle, who was traveling east, then struck the SUV in the passenger side of the vehicle, Jones said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet, Jones said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
The name of the motorcyclist will be released from the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.
Comments