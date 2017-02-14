Crews battle multiple fires across Grand Strand Tuesday afternoon

Dry weather is helping the spread of fires across Horry County as crews continued to battle multiple fires Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., the dry weather and steady winds helped the spread of fires by drying out vegetation, causing many brush fires across the area.
On Tuesday, fires occurred in Conway, Little River and Bucksport.
In Conway, crews battled a brush fire along the 5300 block of Rush Road in Conway.
The brush fire on Rush Road quickly swept across 15 acres of mostly farm land, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Thomas J Loeper. Conway Fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted in containing the fire, keeping it from spreading to nearby structures by using plows to dig fire break lanes and monitoring hot spots from the air.
HCFR remain on the scene to clear dead brush from fire lanes and monitor for flare-ups.
In Little River, officials battled a large garage fire that spread to two nearby houses. The homes did not have extensive damage, but the garage was a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The fire was located on West Nixon Circle off North Plantation Harbor near the Little River Swing Bridge.
In Bucksport, crews worked to stop a fire from spreading along Sinbad Lane on land that Harry Bellamy owns.
Bellamy told The Sun News he's owned that property in Bucksport for a few months, but no one lives on it.
Tuesday morning, neighbors told him they saw a trash pile smoldering and didn't think much of it, but it soon spread to nearby woods where a portion of a tractor trailer was burned.
The SCFC had the fire under control by 2:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service predicts that the dry spell could end Wednesday, with a chance of the Grand Strand receiving up to half an inch of rain.
