New development plans 27 acres of commercial space

Construction has started on the new 530-acre development coming to Horry County.
The area, formerly the 54-hole Bay Tree Golf Plantation, which closed in 2006, is located along S.C. Highway 9 just west of Eagle Nest Golf Club in Little River.
The development includes 27 acres of commercial space, most of which is along Highway 9 across from McCleod Seacoast Hospital, according to zoning documents.
Commercial space can be used for a variety of uses including bars and restaurants, retail stores, liquor stores and office space, according to zoning documents.
The development also has room for up to 970 single-family units comprising 400 acres and up to 580 multi-family units on 62 acres.
The developer, Baytree SC, LLC, plans to pay $1.9 million to help fund storm water drainage work in the area.
According the zoning documents, additional turning lanes will be installed along S.C. Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 17 in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
Zoning documents show development work being done in stages through 2021, but Mike Wooten of DDC Engineers, Inc., the engineering firm working with Baytree, said the project in total could take more than 10 years to complete.
Wooten couldn’t say what businesses would occupy the commercial space or when homes would be available for sale and referred questions to Baytree representative Rick Ryan. Ryan could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Christian Boschult 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
