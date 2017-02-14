Local

February 14, 2017 4:49 PM

Conway police search for man involved in fatal hit and run accident

From Staff Reports

A warrant for the arrest of Jason Kyle Sherman, 34, of Conway has been issued for his involvement in a fatal hit and run accident Saturday night, according to a police report.

Conway police responded to 601 Church St. Saturday night after a person was reportedly lying on U.S. 501.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the roadway with injuries that were sustained in a collision, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center and died as a result of the injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos