Conway police search for man involved in fatal hit and run accident

A warrant for the arrest of Jason Kyle Sherman, 34, of Conway has been issued for his involvement in a fatal hit and run accident Saturday night, according to a police report.
Conway police responded to 601 Church St. Saturday night after a person was reportedly lying on U.S. 501.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the roadway with injuries that were sustained in a collision, according to the report.
The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center and died as a result of the injuries.
The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
