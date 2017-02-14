New Myrtle Beach Marathon organizers denied long-term contract

As a new group is poised to take over management of the Myrtle Beach Marathon, the city denied it a five-year contract.
The decision will not affect the 2017 race, which has already been approved. But Councilman Wayne Gray expressed concern over committing to a partnership with a company that had not yet had a chance to manage the race.
“It’s kind of like I’d like us to court before we get married,” Gray said.
An agreement presented to Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday would have had the city foot the bill for police, sanitation, EMT and traffic services for the event as Raleigh-based Race 13.1 runs it for the first time. That group would eventually pay the city a fee of $5 per participant, but not until the 2019 race. John Kane, of Race 13.1, said that the event is expected to draw 6300 participants this year.
City Manager John Pedersen said the per-player fees were expected to cover about 60 percent of the city’s costs in the future, but that the city receives a significant amount of money --about $53,000 last year--in extra fees and taxes collected during the event. But Gray remained skeptical.
“I’d like to experience a race and a marathon with this group before we enter into a five-year contract,” he said.
City council will consider a contract with the group again after the March 4 race.
For 19 years, the marathon was run by a board of volunteers, who began receiving stipends a few years ago. In October, The Sun News reported that the board would sell the rights to the event.
“It got to the point where they said ‘This is the farthest we can take this event, we don’t really have the resources to make it grow,’” Pedersen said.
Kane, one of the organizers, said he understood that his group needs to build a relationship with the city.
“We’re new folks in town and understand this is an event the city has invested in deeply for many, many years,” he said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments