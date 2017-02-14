New Myrtle Beach Marathon organizers denied long-term contract

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach