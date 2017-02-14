Officials fighting several fires across Grand Strand

Fire crews are battling several fires across Horry County.
Officials in Little River are fighting what appears to be a garage fire at a house near the swing bridge. Officials there said it impacted two homes but there’s no major damage to either.
The house is located on West Nixon Circle off North Plantation Harbor.
Also, in Bucksport, fire has damaged a structure on Sinbad Lane as crews there work to stop it from spreading.
Another fire is happening along the 5300 block of Rush Road in Conway, according to our media partner WPDE. Myrtle Beach Fire and Georgetown Fire crews are responding with assistance.
