Surfside Beach police invite community to send-off event for SBPD Chief

Surfside Beach police will say good-bye to Chief Rodney Keziah as he prepares to step down from the post, and the community is invited to attend a “going away,” drop-in event on Wednesday night.
The Surfside Beach Police Department will be hosting the event for Chief Keziah from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Egg restaurant at 415 U.S. 17 Business in Surfside Beach, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“If you can make it by, please come by with your family and bid farewell to the Chief. The restaurant will not be open, but there will be light hors d'oeuvres at the event,” Kenneth Hofmann, who is set to become interim chief on Feb. 17, said in the post.
The event is open to the public to anyone who would like to stop by, police said.
Keziah’s last day as chief of SBPD will be Feb. 16, according to a news release sent by town officials last week.
Comments