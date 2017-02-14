Surfside Beach police invite community to send-off event for SBPD Chief

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

3:31 Crystal Vereen discusses son's killer after trial

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe