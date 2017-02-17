See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Local

Carolina Shores 28467

Home

65 Carolina Shores Drive $255,000

Condo/Townhouse

5 Gate 1 $82,500

Sunset Beach 28468

Condo/Townhouse

908 Sw Resort Circle $107,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

65 Legrange $30,000

Home

315 Front Street $449,000

13 Governor Johnston Road $193,000

Florence 29501

Home

535 Wisteria Dr $115,500

Conway 29526

Home

5359 Bear Bluff Drive $299,500

290 Board Landing Circle $279,900

381 Hillsborough Dr. $254,437

428 Hillsborough Drive $251,465

1490 Half Penny Loop $251,097

235 Candlewood Drive $190,500

2500 Highway 544 $172,000

135 Furman Circle $170,100

265 Lenox Drive $154,900

121 Boxwood Ln $150,000

154 Hamilton Way $146,500

377 Lenox Dr. $142,607

505 Country Club Dr $135,000

348 Lakeside Crossing Drive $120,900

958 Nottingham Court $118,860

228 Oak Lea $109,000

88 Wellspring Drive $77,000

910 Old Magnolia Drive $58,500

Condo/Townhouse

3555 Highway 544 6d $45,000

Conway 29527

Land

6.25 Acres Old Bucksville Road $95,000

Lot 14 Cat Tail Bay Drive $27,000

Lot 5 Hemphill Place $19,000

Home

1336 Monterey Avenue $143,330

1427 Boker Rd. $118,470

409 Maulden Street $69,500

Aynor 29544

Home

218 Blue Jacket Drive $155,000

Hemingway 29554

Home

198 Tomahawk $87,870

Little River 29566

Land

Lot #2 Live Oak Drive $40,000

Lot 3 Live Oak Drive $35,000

Home

416 Vermillion Dr $220,000

919 Callant Dr $194,000

581 Tourmaline Drive $186,146

4354 Oakwood Circle $170,000

865 Knoll Dr. $156,000

Condo/Townhouse

4629 Lightkeepers Way $145,000

4265 Villas Dr $45,000

1529 Mulberry Street $1,083

Longs 29568

Land

S Hwy 905 $22,000

Home

836 Bear Lake Dr $435,000

223 Belclare Way $193,055

Lot 30 Truitt Dr $134,000

768 Trap Shooter Circle $112,490

Condo/Townhouse

655 Ashley Manor Drive $149,200

Loris 29569

Home

674 Tiger Paw $249,000

1145 Hwy. 348 $241,000

1263 Scenic Drive $183,000

105 Paseka Lane $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7615 Driftwood Dr. $247,500

840 Heather Lane $169,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore $469,000

8121 Amalfi Place $365,000

100 Ocean Creek Drive #D-7 $315,500

6810 N Ocean Boulevard $230,000

9501 Shore Dr. $115,500

501 Maison Drive $107,000

9780-11 Leyland Drive $96,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd $81,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2111 $55,000

6613 N Kings Highway $3,825

Myrtle Beach-Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1414 B N Ocean Blvd. $630,000

1398 Links Rd. $505,000

1301 Sosa Court $445,897

1505 Legacy Ct. $224,000

723 Cypress Dr $180,000

619 Pine Drive $128,200

1176 Sand Dollar Drive $59,900

1733 Crystal Lakes Dr $42,000

Condo/Townhouse

1356 Glenns Bay Rd $79,719

411 Garden Drive $77,000

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Beach 29576

Land

6 Boundary Ave $65,000

Home

195 Fox Den Drive $315,000

412 Arlington Circle $280,588

910 Salt Place $265,000

369 Rum Gully Circle $264,500

1012 Joyful Ct $255,000

513 Tamarindo Court $215,000

922 Wind Sail Court $177,000

9912 Largo Court $160,000

9671 Eaddy Lane $158,500

328 Stanley Drive $157,500

3359 Charleston Trail $114,800

9005 Teal Drive $80,000

7 Inlet Circle $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Drive $350,000

469 Vereen Rd $330,000

182c Parmelee Drive $216,505

814 N Waccamaw Drive #111 $138,500

4310 F Lotus Court $119,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive $100,000

704 Indian Wells Court $78,500

3140 Highway 17 South $500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

27th N Avenue $62,500

Home

1668 Westminster Drive $488,660

1776 Bluff Drive $300,000

1870 Heritage Loop $285,000

1914 Parish Way $277,000

578 Bridgeport Drive $167,000

1332 Harbour Towne Dr $124,000

606 4th Ave North $56,900

3855 Olivia St. $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

931 Hendrick Ave $272,026

5200 N Ocean Blvd $260,000

937 Hendrick Building 1 $239,939

2311 S Ocean Boulevard $235,000

2761 B Kruzel Street $221,900

4879 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 201 $160,000

4821 Luster Leaf Circle 201 $145,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #1812 $125,000

3563 Chestnut Dr $120,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd $120,000

3851 Masters Ct. $115,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd $103,200

201 S Ocean Boulevard $102,500

4665 Wild Iris Drive $97,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd $80,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd $74,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd $72,500

2010 Yaupon Drive $72,000

2970 Old Bryan Drive $68,000

5905 S Kings Hwy $64,000

5001 Little River Road $44,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

4072 Girvan $70,000

Lot 203 Shipmaster Avenue $38,000

Home

2952 Moss Bridge Lane $373,900

4588 Planter's Row Way $315,745

413 Abercromby Court $289,000

812 Sand Binder Dr. $263,500

4505 Marshwood Drive $261,118

5550 Plantersville Place $242,841

2212 Seneca Ridge Drive $205,500

8224 Autumn Pond Ct $130,050

Condo/Townhouse

4402 Waterville Ct $194,250

227 Castle Drive $157,000

1983 Green Fern Ln $128,000

516 Uniola Dr $121,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl $100,500

4853 Meadowsweet Drive $100,000

4510 Ailsa Ct $97,000

670 Riverwalk Dr $83,700

3689 Clay Pond Village Lane $52,000

215 Ronnie Court $1,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Tbd Hillside Drive South $154,900

Tbd Hillside Drive South $154,900

1304 Marina Bay Drive $135,000

Lot 162 Tarpoon Pond Rd $48,500

Home

2503 Duffy Street $479,000

707 East Coast Ln $472,000

4306 Grovecrest Circle $312,500

2702 Wiley Drive $184,750

1911 S Hillside Dr. $180,000

Condo/Townhouse

5700 N Ocean Blvd $365,000

2450 Marsh Glen Drive $293,000

4619 S Ocean Boulevard $248,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd. $218,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd. $215,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd $174,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd. $163,000

6001 N Ocean Blvd $147,500

105 Barnwell St $113,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive $112,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd $110,000

1500 Cenith Drive $67,000

1500 Cenith Drive $42,000

Commercial/Industrial

1016 N 2nd Ave $45,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

14 Harvest Ct $95,000

Lot 40 Grey Fox Loop $45,000

Home

1589 Club Circle $370,000

187 Southgate Court $321,240

329 Otter Run Road $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

80 Pond View Dr $187,450

Mingo Drive Bldg C $180,400

Mingo Drive Bldg C $167,900

159 Weehawka Way, Unit 159-1 $135,000

1 Norris Drive $127,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 1 Whatuthink $50,000

Lot 97 Rambler Court $46,500

8078 Youngwood Turn $18,000

Home

521 Acadian Way $340,000

1925 La Playa Drive $301,755

107 Cooper River Road $263,000

4246 Mynatt Court $262,575

500 Ladyfish Dr $210,000

288 Palm Cove Circle $192,000

4011 Manor Wood Dr $187,900

232 Rose Water Loop $177,755

213 Sea Turtle Drive $177,000

294 Burchwood Lane $175,000

4109 Steeplechase Dr $155,000

464 Wallingford Circle $147,500

502 Sims Drive $132,900

Condo/Townhouse

1901 Estero Drive Unit C $167,000

305 Shelby Lawson Drive $144,720

