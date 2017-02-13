Residents opposed to beach parking fees readying to fight city hall

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13 Pause

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

3:06 SOAR rights at-risk youth

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

1:22 Mattresses donated to Hurricane Matthew victims in Rosewood community

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street