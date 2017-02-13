Former Marine Corps lieutenant colonel hired to lead Golf Academy of America’s MB site

The Golf Academy of America announced on Monday that it has hired a new campus president to lead its flagship campus in Myrtle Beach.
Retired Lt. Col. Gene Augustine, a former student of the Golf Academy of America in Orlando, Fla., has been hired as the Myrtle Beach president and began his duties Jan. 17.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lt. Colonel Augustine on board,” Geoff Baird, president of Golf Academy of America, said in a press release. “His outstanding strategic and operational leadership, teaching experience, and business and golf acumen, combined with his invaluable experience as a recent student in our school, make him the perfect fit to lead our staff, faculty and student body. We couldn’t have found a better set of skills and experience to lead GAA into its next aggressive phase of growth.”
In Orlando, Augustine graduated from the academy as valedictorian and received the Conrad Rehling Achievement Award for his high standards of attitude, work ethics and game improvement.
“When I first got to the Golf Academy of America in Orlando and saw the way they operated and the leadership team that was assembled down there, I really felt like GAA was home. I was really drawn to it,” Augustine said in a press release. “Even during my first semester, I thought that I would love to work at a place like this. Based on my background in education, the military, and playing and teaching golf, they thought I might be a good fit at GAA in Myrtle Beach. I’m excited that they thought of me and I can’t wait to get started.”
Augustine’s military career in the Marine Corps spanned over two decades, and among his recognitions for his service were the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Naval Commendation Medal, Joint Commendation Medal and three Combat Action Ribbons.
