Man pleads guilty to killing teen weeks before high school graduation

Gettie Levon Bellamy III, accused of participating in a gun battle at a Longs nightclub that killed a teen weeks before his high school graduation in 2015, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Bellamy originally was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of 18-year-old Quentin Reeves. The charges were dismissed in the voluntary manslaughter plea agreement.
Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years in prison and under South Carolina statutes will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before release.
