CCU alerts students about suspect

An alert on Coastal Carolina University’s website is warning students of a 37-year-old white male suspect.
He’s described a 6-foot-3 with “reddish brown hair and a beard” and weighing 220 pounds.
He’s considered a dangerous suspect and is driving a silver Kia with South Carolina license plate number 59342W.
Martha Hunn, a spokeswoman for CCU, said the campus is not on lockdown. A law enforcement agency called university officials and said the man may be headed toward campus, she said.
Hunn added that there’s no evidence the man is currently on campus.
Check back for more on this breaking story.
