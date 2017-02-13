New 530-acre development coming to Horry County

A new 530-acre development is coming to Horry County.
The area, formerly the 54-hole Bay Tree Golf Plantation, which closed in 2006, is located along S.C. Highway 9 just west of Eagle Nest Golf Club in Little River.
The development will include up to 970 single-family units comprising 400 acres, and up to 580 multi-family units on 62 acres, according to zoning documents.
The developer, Baytree SC, LLC could not be reached for comment.
According the zoning documents, additional turning lanes will be installed along S.C. Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 17 in 2018, 2020 and 2021 when the development is scheduled to be completed.
The developer plans to pay $1.9 million to help fund storm water drainage work in the area.
Christian Boschult 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments