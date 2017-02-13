Man charged with attempted murder after Longs firefight

Longs, SC – On February 11, 2017 HCPD officers were dispatched to a home invasion on Kids Lane in Longs, SC. Upon arrival officers found one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that three men entered the home with bandana’s covering their faces. One victim was forced into the bathroom at gunpoint and one victim engaged the suspects in a firefight at which time the victim was stuck by one of the suspects. When officers arrived, the three suspects had already fled the scene.
While in route to the residence, additional officers encountered three black males matching the description of the suspects. When officers approached the individuals they immediately ran on foot. After a short pursuit, officers apprehended two of the three suspects. The identity of the third suspect is unknown, however the case is still under investigation.
Terrell Malik Frederick, 18 years old of Conway, SC is charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Kidnapping and Attempted Murder.
Zavion Moses, 16 years old of Little River, SC will also be charged as an adult with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Kidnapping and Attempted Murder.
Comments