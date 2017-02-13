Local

February 13, 2017 9:19 AM

Fire alarm forces county employees to evacuate

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

Horry County employees were ordered to evacuate the building Monday morning after a fire alarm was pulled, but they were allowed to re-enter around 9:30 a.m.

The Conway Fire Department was on the scene, but there’s no apparent smoke. Council’s transportation committee meeting, originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., was delayed.

County councilmen have not been told whether there was a fire, but county administrator Chris Eldridge said a faulty sensor may have set off the alarm.

We’ll update this story with more information concerning the fire alarm when more details are available.

