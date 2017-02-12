Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

A group of CCU athletes read the story "The Giving Tree", to kindergarteners at Carolina Forest Elementary School Wednesday morning. Partnering with the United Way of Horry County, Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletes organized the "Caring for Kindergarteners" event. The event stresses the importance of giving and sharing, and it is also a way for CCU athletes to connect with the local community.

Grand Strand hospitals offer new heart valve procedure

Nicholas Valant, a high-risk heart patient, listens as his valve procedure is explained at Grand Strand Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The procedure is noninvasive which reduces risk and improves recovery time. The procedure uses a catheter and balloon to deliver and place a new valve in the heart. The difference from the more familiar procedure involving a catheter and balloon is the old heart valve stays in place and the new wire-mesh type valve pushes against the old valve to anchor it in place. It is currently only approved to be used on high-risk patients who may not have qualified for surgery. Officials at Grand Strand said about eight hospitals in the state offer the procedure.

Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

The regulars and a few new riders gather behind Pee Dee Bicycle for the weekly Light Up The Night Ride at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The rides always end at a local restaurant or bar. “It’s like a rolling party of adults who are tired of acting like adults,” Dan Aguilar of the shop says. He said the ride serves several purposes - a social gathering, exercise and educating the cyclists and motorists. Aguilar said a common misconception is bicyclists should ride on the sidewalks but that’s illegal. He added the state just passed an anti-harassment law classifying bicyclists as vulnerable road users making it illegal for motorists to throw things, yell or honk their horns at bicyclists. “The state has taken a very hard stance that the road is designed for all road users to operate, day and night,” he said. There’s three divisions - one group rides 35 miles, one 30 miles and another social rider group goes about 12 miles.

