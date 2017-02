1:44 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.12 Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

6:40 CCU players react to College World Series championship

0:34 Coastal Carolina wins the College World Series