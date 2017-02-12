Conway woman killed in Saturday night hit-and-run

A Conway woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Church Street Saturday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Forty-eight-year-old Henrietta Henry was transported to the emergency room at Conway Medical Center where she died a short time after being struck about 9:40 p.m., said Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Henry died from mass trauma she sustained when she was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the fatal collision.
A portion of Church Street (U.S. 501) between S.C. 378 and Racepath was closed Sunday night as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
