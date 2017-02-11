Impact Ministries, Good360, Palmetto Shores Community Church donate mattresses to victims of Hurricane Matthew

On Saturday, Impact Ministries partnered with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, David Paul (left) is getting a mattress as Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
Zachary Raymond tests out the mattresses in front of his home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, as Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, David Paul wheels back home after signing up and receiving a mattress as Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, David Paul (foreground) watches as Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, Willie Ferguson (left) watches as his mattress is loaded a friend's vehicle as Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
