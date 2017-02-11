Conway police still looking for runaway teen missing since December

Conway authorities said in a social media post they are still seeking a teen who reportedly ran away in December, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker, 15, of Conway remains missing since he reportedly ran away from home Dec. 2, 2016, according to Conway police Facebook post.
Authorities said in a recent post that since a news release about him in early January, they have received information that he is still in the Conway area. They’re calling for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.
Police say Dicker is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 103 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his location or who has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
