Could Georgetown’s steel mill return to production? It’s a possibility.

As the city tries to envision a new development plan, Georgetown’s steel mill may again change hands.
ArcelorMittal, the company that owns Georgetown’s waterfront steel mill, currently is in talks with potential buyers, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford.
“ArcelorMittal continues to actively market its former wire rod facility in Georgetown, S.C. to potential buyers and is in ongoing discussions with several interested parties,” she wrote.
John Sanderson, the president of United Steel Workers Local 7898, provided Holdford’s statement to The Sun News. He’s heard the company is talking to two potential buyers with an eye on restarting the facility for steel rod production once again, he said. The mill used to produce wire rod, which would be shipped to processors to create items like wire, nails and the steel used in tires.
The Sun News was unable to reach a representative of ArcelorMittal to confirm Sanderson’s claims.
Sanderson said that bringing the mill back into active production —which was stopped in 2015 — could bring thousands of jobs back to Georgetown.
However, the city seems poised to move in a different direction. In September, an Urban Land Institute study commissioned by the city suggested a transformation for the steel mill site, the city’s west end and the port of Georgetown, focusing on mixed-use development.
Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville and City Administrator Paul Gardner could not be reached by phone Friday.
However, Scoville previously mentioned at ULI’s presentation last year potentially moving city facilities to the steel mill site.
“We recognize that other stakeholders are exploring alternate options for the property, such as mixed-use development, which we understand and have supported through conversations as well as opening our doors for site visits,” Holdford said in the statement.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
