Scammers using Horry sheriff department’s caller ID to target locals

Scammers are using a “spoof application” to trick locals into thinking they are getting a phone call from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office demanding money.
That’s according to Sgt. Timothy Tyner with the sheriff’s office, who advises that if locals suspect they are not speaking with a real deputy, to hang up and not call the number back using the redial button. Instead, dial the sheriff’s office directly at 843-915-5450.
“We have received reports that someone is calling as a member of Horry County Sheriff’s Office demanding money and if they fail to pay they would be arrested,” Tyner said in a statement.
“The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will never call and demand money for any reason,” Tyner said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
