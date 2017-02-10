New Mellow Mushroom opening in July

The new Mellow Mushroom in Murrells Inlet is expected to open in July.
The pizza restaurant submitted plans for the $1.6 million 6,700-square foot building to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department last year, and construction will start this month, according to a press release.
The restaurant will be located at 3280 U.S. 17 Business South across from the Inlet Square Mall.
It will be the third location along the Grand Strand, with other locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Coastal Structures will be in charge of construction. Other structures built by the company include the Hollywood Wax Museum and the Second Avenue Pier Restaurant and Bar.
Mellow Mushroom offers both meat-heavy and vegan pizzas, calzones and salads.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments