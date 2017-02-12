Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Feb. 13

Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series Returns to HGTC
On Thursday, actor Danny Trejo will kick off the 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, bringing his story of personal transformation to the Grand Strand.
Trejo’s iconic rugged demeanor has served him well over the years, and he has appeared in dozens of films from “Desperado,” “From Dusk till Dawn” and “Con Air” to the “Spy Kids” trilogy, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and of course “Machete” and “Machete Kills.”
Trejo, now 72, struggled with addiction early on and has been sober for a jaw-dropping 48 years.
The HGTC Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series has been going strong since 2008, bringing with it a veritable Who’s Who of well-known people who have struggled with addiction: Louis Gossett, Jr., Meredith Baxter, Steve Ford [son of former President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford], three stars of A&E’s “Intervention” and more.
For more information about the HGTC Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series, email Casey King at casey.king@hgtc.edu or call 843-477-2154.
Valentine’s Day theme of many outings
▪ “Flip Your Date Night,” at WonderWorks, an indoor and scientific playground open 10 a.m. daily at Broadway at the Beach, at U.S. 17 and 21st Avenue North. $50, plus tax, for two all-access admissions, one large cheese pizza, and two fountain drinks. 843-626-9962 or www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.
▪ At Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – all-inclusive “Couple’s Package,” 6 p.m. for $110 per pair, with code “VDAY17,” for two admissions, couple’s photo in frame, two souvenir glasses with champagne (or nonalcoholic beverage for ages 21 and younger), and a box of chocolates. 843-236-4635, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com (other special offers available).
▪ “Valentine Sweetheart Cruise” with dinner, on Barefoot Princess Riverboat, 6-8 p.m. from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $52 ages 11 and older, $37 ages 2-10, and free for lap children, ages 1 and younger. 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
▪ Fourth annual “Splash of Love” Valentine’s dinner, 7-9:30 p.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Plus tax, $79.99 per couple, and for $10 upgrade, dine in the sharks’ Dangerous Reef “Tunnel of Love” – Reservations required at 843-916-0888 or 800-734-8888, ext. 3238 or 3272. www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: “Love and Laughter,” with Chris Barnes, with Andy Beningo and Douglas opening, 8 p.m., for $20 or $22, with package including reserved seating, chocolates, and for each woman, a long-stemmed rose. Other shows by trio this week, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, for $15 or $17.50 each. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
