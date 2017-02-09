Former Surfside Beach finance manager charged with breach of trust count

The former finance manager for the town of Surfside Beach was arrested Thursday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Tamela Cameron Gardner, 49, Conway, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning and posted $25,000 bail shortly before noon, according to booking records at the jail. Gardner served as the town’s finance manager until fall 2016.
In September, Surfside Beach town officials asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate whether funds were missing from the town’s coffers.
SLED officials did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday morning.
According to our media partners, WPDE.com, between September 2014 and August 2016, Gardner was an employee of the town and converted $45,099.35 for her personal use, the station sites the arrest warrant.
