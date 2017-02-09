Surfside Beach officials announce interim police chief

Surfside Beach town officials named their interim police chief Wednesday night who is expected to step into the role once the current chief steps down.
Current Chief Rodney Keziah, who has been chief since about 2012, submitted his letter of resignation to town officials in late January.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs previously told The Sun News he didn’t know why Keziah was giving up the post, but said town officials had asked him to stay.
As Keziah’s last day is slated as Feb. 16, and in preparation for his upcoming departure, Town Administrator, Micki Fellner, asked Lt. Kenny Hofmann to on the role as interim chief, according to a news release.
“While I am sorry to see Chief Keziah leave us, the town must move forward and I am confident that Lieutenant Hofmann can handle the task at hand. I greatly appreciate his skills and willingness to assist the town by accepting the interim position and I know he will do a good job,” said Administrator, Micki Fellner.
Lt. Hofmann has served on the Surfside Beach Police Department since 2007 and has been a lieutenant for three years, Fellner said in the release. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1996. He has worked in law enforcement for 19 years, has worked in a variety of different departments, and is expected to begin as interim chief Feb. 17.
Some time in the spring, town officials will begin a formal search to fill the permanently fill the position, the release states, and Fellner said Hofmann “has been advised that the town would welcome his participation as an applicant.”
