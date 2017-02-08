Coroner releases name of victim in deadly head-on collision

The victim of a fatal crash on S.C. 319 Tuesday was identified as 49-year-old Stephen Dunn of Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Dunn died from trauma sustained in the collision when his 2001 GMC pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford F-250 truck head-on just south of Hucks Road shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the 2005 Ford truck was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened and there will likely be no charges for the driver of the 2005 truck, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
