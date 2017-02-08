A group of CCU athletes read the story "The Giving Tree", to kindergarteners at Carolina Forest Elementary School Wednesday morning. Partnering with the United Way of Horry County, Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletes organized the "Caring for Kindergarteners" event.
Children gave hugs to Johnson as he collected the cards and got ready to leave.
The event stresses the importance of giving and sharing, and it is also a way for CCU athletes to connect with the local community.
Brandon Johnson, a CCU sophmore and a track athlete, is a first-time participant of the event. He said he would come back for next year.
Kindergarteners listened attentively as Johnson read the story.
After story reading, students were encouraged to write messages to something they have something to say to in a piece of card. Senior citizens serviced by United Way in Horry County will receive these cards, according to Cari L. Rosiek, associate AD for student-athelete engagement/SWA at CCU.
CCU mascot, Chauncey, joined the fun.
