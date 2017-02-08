Chauncey promotes reading for kindergartners

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.7

0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach