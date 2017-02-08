Georgetown County families placed in new homes after 2015 flooding

Two families in Georgetown County have been placed in new homes by the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO), after the flooding in 2015 made their homes uninhabitable.
Across South Carolina, 11 families were placed in new homes by SCDRO in counties including Calhoun, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Georgetown, Lee, Newberry, Sumter and Williamsburg.
On top of that, 68 award letters were released for the repair or replacement of homes across the state.
SCDRO is still accepting applications through April 30, 2017, with these 11 families the first to be served.
In order to qualify for a new home or for an award letter, participants must apply through SCDRO.
Mobile offices are located in several counties including Horry and Georgetown Counties. The mobile offices do alternate locations, but a schedule for the offices can be found at www.scstormrecovery.com or by calling 1-844-330-1199.
