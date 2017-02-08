Local

February 8, 2017 2:43 PM

Fire crews extinguish burning home in Ocean Lakes Campground

By Chloe Johnson

Crews have controlled a blaze in Ocean Lakes Campground, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The agency tweeted that crews had handled a fire at the campground shortly after firefighters were dispatched to the area Wednesday afternoon.

Battallion Chief John Fowler said crews were dispatched to 6001 South Kings Highway after a 911 call reporting a single family residence with flames on the roof.

He said a crew from Socastee arrived and said that no flames are visible, but heavy smoke was coming from the structure.

Reports indicate all residents have been evacuated from the strucutre, Fowler said.

