CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

A group of CCU athletes read the story "The Giving Tree", to kindergarteners at Carolina Forest Elementary School Wednesday morning. Partnering with the United Way of Horry County, Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletes organized the "Caring for Kindergarteners" event. The event stresses the importance of giving and sharing, and it is also a way for CCU athletes to connect with the local community.
Aria Hangyu Chen ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy

Local

Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

The regulars and a few new riders gather behind Pee Dee Bicycle for the weekly Light Up The Night Ride at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The rides always end at a local restaurant or bar. “It’s like a rolling party of adults who are tired of acting like adults,” Dan Aguilar of the shop says. He said the ride serves several purposes - a social gathering, exercise and educating the cyclists and motorists. Aguilar said a common misconception is bicyclists should ride on the sidewalks but that’s illegal. He added the state just passed an anti-harassment law classifying bicyclists as vulnerable road users making it illegal for motorists to throw things, yell or honk their horns at bicyclists. “The state has taken a very hard stance that the road is designed for all road users to operate, day and night,” he said. There’s three divisions - one group rides 35 miles, one 30 miles and another social rider group goes about 12 miles.

Local

Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.

Local

Horry County Democratic Party rallies for sensible gun laws outside gun show

Members of the Horry County Democratic Party's Gun Sense Action Committee gathered on a North Oak Street sidewalk, advocating for sensible gun laws across from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where a gun show was being held Sunday afternoon. Rosemary Wolfe said that the group was not rallying against the right to own guns, only for sensible laws that would keep firearms out of the hands of people who might use them for evil deeds. The committee supports recent state legislation filed by Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston County) that would close a loophole and make it illegal to sell or give a gun to someone on a terrorist watch list. The bill has been referred to the House's Judiciary Committee.

Editor's Choice Videos