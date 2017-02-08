Local
CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners
A group of CCU athletes read the story "The Giving Tree", to kindergarteners at Carolina Forest Elementary School Wednesday morning. Partnering with the United Way of Horry County, Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletes organized the "Caring for Kindergarteners" event. The event stresses the importance of giving and sharing, and it is also a way for CCU athletes to connect with the local community.Aria Hangyu Chen ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy