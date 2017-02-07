School board to vote again on $75k pay raise

The Horry County Schools Board of Education members will have to vote again on their own salary increase, which raised their pay from $9,600 per year to $15,966 per year and will cost taxpayers more than $75,000
David Cox of District 4 made the motion Monday to amend board governance policy to tie board pay with Horry County Council’s pay, resulting in a 66 percent increase in board pay, and making board members the highest-paid in South Carolina.
The amendment reads:
“Each board member shall receive as annual compensation for his or her services, the sum equal to the compensation or salary of Horry County Council members except for the board chair, whose compensation will continue to be 20 percent greater than the board members, provided by local legislation.”
According to a South Carolina law passed in 1999 that granted the board control of its own pay, any pay raise must be read twice in no less than 21 days.
We’re going to vote on it again irregardless. Joe DeFeo, Horry County school board chairman
According to Debbie Elmore of the South Carolina School Board association, the governance structure of school boards is tied to each district’s local legislative delegation so there’s no uniformity in pay structure between school districts.
But the Horry County school board pay has not been bound by the local legislative delegation since 1999, and DeFeo said the “local legislation” language of the amendment would be taken out.
The amendment also states that the board chair’s compensation “will continue to be 20 percent greater than the board members.”
DeFeo has previously said he made 20 percent more than the rest of the school board, although his $13,440 annual salary was actually 40 percent more than the board’s $9,600 pay. His pay will now be 20 percent more than the board’s pay.
“That’s what I always thought I made,” he said. “Unfortunately with direct deposit I don’t really pay attention.”
DeFeo said that when the new pay raise amendment takes effect the board will no longer be governed by the state law requiring two readings of any additional pay raises in no less than 21 days, adding that he had talked to attorneys at Duff and White LLC about the amendment.
“Once this is passed it’s tied to county council,” he said. “They would still have to follow their law, which is three readings. It’s irrelevant.”
Each of the 11 board members’ pay increased by $6,366 per year, and the board chair’s pay, previously $13,440, will now be 20 percent greater than the rest of the board’s pay, at $19,159.20. The total cost to taxpayers is $75,745.20.
