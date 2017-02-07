Middle school students to lose their iPads

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock Pause

3:31 Crystal Vereen discusses son's killer after trial

0:51 Security footage outside Club Levelz, Feb. 15, 2015

1:35 Group lobbies against SC gas tax by paying it at the pump for customers

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.6

1:34 Flooded houses on the Waccamaw River

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew