Top 5 things to know about extra costs in state gas tax plan

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

4:00 Late bucket lifts Conway to Region VI-5A title