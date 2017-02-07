Police looking for suspect in fraud case at area Walmart

Conway police are looking for a man who is accused of using a fraudulent card to make several purchases at a Conway area Walmart in January.
On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect and the truck he is believed to have been in on Jan. 12 at Walmart, 2709 Church St., in Conway.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in the photograph.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the subjects in the photograph is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
