Board votes to makes themselves highest-paid in South Carolina

The Horry County Schools Board of Education voted Monday to make themselves the highest-paid school board in South Carolina.
David Cox, District 4, made a motion to change governance policy to tie board member pay with county council pay. Horry County Council earns $15,996 per year and the council chair position earns $25,750 per year, although the school board chair will continue to earn 20 percent more than the board, and his salary will no be tied to the county council’s pay.
The motion passed with only Chris Hardwick, Ray Winters and Neil James voting against the measure. John Poston of District 8 was not present during the meeting.
“I feel like we’re compensated adequately,” said James.
According to Governance Policy GC-10, “Board member compensation will be reviewed by June 30 of every odd-numbered year and adjusted, if deemed appropriate, consistent with current market data.”
District spokeswoman Teal Britton said no study had been done to determine the “current market data” for board pay. Before the raise, the board was paid $9,600 per year. The board chair makes 20 percent more, and was receiving $13,440 per year.
Before raise, the highest-paid board in the state was the Greenville County School District, the state’s largest, where board members earn $10,749 per year and the board chair earns $12,017.
Greenville County has around 76,000 students, whereas Horry County has more than 43,000 students, the state’s third largest behind Greenville and Charleston counties.
But Horry County Schools board chairman Joe DeFeo has said he was only concerned about what other boards and councils in Horry County earn, because school boards in other parts of the state are smaller and not as involved as the Horry County Schools Board of Education.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
