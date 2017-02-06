Get Myrtle Beach parking decals starting today

Myrtle Beach’s online registration for parking decals went live Monday.
Permanent residents whose vehicles are registered inside the city limits are eligible for the decals. They allow users to park without an hourly or daily fee in any public spot.
The link to register is available here.
The decals are given out without a fee to residents and are good for two years. They are not available to Myrtle Beach property owners who have not registered their cars in the city or who do not live there as primary residents. Locals who live in a “doughnut hole,” or an unincorporated neighborhood surrounded by land that has been annexed into the city of Myrtle Beach, cannot register for the decals either.
The online registration does not include non-resident passes, however. Those $100 annual passes, which were recently expanded to include more spots around the city, are available to those who go in-person to the Myrtle Beach parking office in the Pavilion parking garage, spokesman Mark Kruea said.
Myrtle Beach charges for parking at meters, public spaces and in beach access lots from March 1 to October 31.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
