Get Myrtle Beach parking decals starting today

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe Pause

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

2:16 Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver