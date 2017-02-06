New road work on U.S. 501 means a bumpy ride for drivers

Resurfacing road work on U.S. 501 from the Tanger Outlet Mall to the Intracoastal Waterway bridge and other county locations begins this spring, and although it might create a short-term bumpy ride, officials say the project will be completed before the summer tourists arrive.
No specific start date is set for one project beginning at Waccamaw Pines Drive in the Carolina Forest area that extends along both sides of the highway to the Intracoastal Waterway bridge, but officials say it will begin shortly after March 1.
Resurfacing road work does not begin in the state until March, which is when travelers should be aware of construction signs sprouting up like ant hills on the side of the road, and for milling work to begin.
As for the completion date, the state transportation department doesn’t allow resurfacing work along U.S. 501 in the summer so as not to create tourism traffic jams.
The project must be completed by Memorial Day, says Anna Barnhill, resident construction engineer for the S.C. Transportation Department.
The road work will be done at night so as not to inconvenience local drivers, Barnhill said.
“We usually try to get rush hour over, so around 7 p.m. they start putting traffic control out, and they need to be out of there by 6 a.m.,” Barnhill said.
Before resurfacing can begin, machines have to scrape of the top layer, and that milling process that can leave roads a little rough, especially for motorcycle riders, she said.
“They don’t love it,” Barnhill said of the bikers. “All our signs will have warnings that it’s a rough surface. It’s not ideal for motorcycles and they need to be careful.”
“It’s a rough ride now, but it will be a rough ride until they get the surface put on,” Barnhill said. “People just need to be aware of that.”
Resurfacing work is already set to begin in early March on the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 501 from the Julius H. Goodson overpass in the Aynor area to William Nobles Road.
On both sides of U.S. 501 from Galivants Ferry at the Little Pee Dee River bridge to the Aynor town limits, resurfacing will also begin next month.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
