Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.6

Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

The regulars and a few new riders gather behind Pee Dee Bicycle for the weekly Light Up The Night Ride at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The rides always end at a local restaurant or bar. “It’s like a rolling party of adults who are tired of acting like adults,” Dan Aguilar of the shop says. He said the ride serves several purposes - a social gathering, exercise and educating the cyclists and motorists. Aguilar said a common misconception is bicyclists should ride on the sidewalks but that’s illegal. He added the state just passed an anti-harassment law classifying bicyclists as vulnerable road users making it illegal for motorists to throw things, yell or honk their horns at bicyclists. “The state has taken a very hard stance that the road is designed for all road users to operate, day and night,” he said. There’s three divisions - one group rides 35 miles, one 30 miles and another social rider group goes about 12 miles.

Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.

Horry County Democratic Party rallies for sensible gun laws outside gun show

Members of the Horry County Democratic Party's Gun Sense Action Committee gathered on a North Oak Street sidewalk, advocating for sensible gun laws across from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where a gun show was being held Sunday afternoon. Rosemary Wolfe said that the group was not rallying against the right to own guns, only for sensible laws that would keep firearms out of the hands of people who might use them for evil deeds. The committee supports recent state legislation filed by Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston County) that would close a loophole and make it illegal to sell or give a gun to someone on a terrorist watch list. The bill has been referred to the House's Judiciary Committee.

Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

Former NBA player Chris Herren gave a presentation at Myrtle Beach High School Thursday afternoon about the dangers of substance abuse. "Eight years in a row I took a chance at dying every day," said Herren during an interview. After struggling with heroin addiction for eight years, Herren became clean and has stayed sober since 2008. Since then Herren has traveled around the country and gives talks to raise awareness on the negative impacts of substance abuse. He hopes to get the youth to think of their own stories and school education will focus more on prevention.

