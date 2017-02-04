The Grand Strand celebrated Year of the Rooster

The Grand Strand celebrates the year of rooster at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Museum Saturday. The Free Family Day event consists of different activities in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
Aria Hangyu Chen
A child cutting a sheet of paper to make a lantern.
Rooster mural making.
Drawing a rooster mask.
Members of the local Chinese community come to the event and write foreign names and good wishes in Chinese.
A group of local Chinese residents performed a Chinese song "Congratulations! Congratulations! Congratulations to you!"
Children of the local Chinese singers danced during the performance.
The museum showcases Chinese culture during the event.
A performer playing a traditional Chinese intrument, Erhu.
A performer playing a traditional Chinese intrument, Hulusi.
A performer playing a traditional Chinese intrument, Guzheng.
Participants learn how to play Mahjong, one of the most popular games in China.
Children drew and made their own kites.
The event opened and closed with dragon dance and lion dance.
A "lion".
A member of Mint Hill Kung Fu School demonstrated Tai Chi.
